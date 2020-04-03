PALMYRA — Lillian M. Broughton, 91, of Palmyra, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson.
Lillian was born on Oct. 27, 1928, in Monroe, the daughter of Henry and Minnie (Wyss) Krebs.
She grew up in Browntown, on the family farm, and spoke her parents’ native Swiss language until she entered school and learned English. Lillian was proud of her Swiss heritage and she greatly enjoyed reminiscing about her childhood on the family farm.
Lillian married her loving husband, Lloyd Broughton, on Sept. 4, 1953, in Monroe, and the two would go on to enjoy more than 40 years of marriage together until Lloyd’s death in 1995.
God blessed Lloyd and Lillian with three loving children: Linda, Bruce and Brian.
Lillian was a strong and hardworking woman all her life and she instilled this work ethic in her children as well. Her children will remember her as a firm but very loving mother.
Lillian worked as a teacher in the Cambridge school district early in her working career. In 1973, she and Lloyd purchased the Kettle Country Inn in Palmyra, and soon after she stopped teaching and ran the business with her husband.
After Lloyd’s passing in 1995, Lillian sold the business a year later and began working at Jim & Judy’s Foods. She enjoyed her work at the grocery store, cooking in the deli until she fully retired at the age of 80.
Along with her work, Lillian also had many interests in her lifetime. She liked to sew and quilt, and made many quilts for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed going out to eat with her family, watching Brewers games and painting.
Lillian was a proud grandmother, and was very interested in the activities and developments in the lives of her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her loving family.
Lillian is survived by her three loving children, Linda (Scott Schmitz) Broughton of Jefferson, Bruce (Carrie) Broughton of Belleville and Brian Broughton of Madison; six grandchildren, Aaron (Melissa) Zimmerman, Jannet (Richard) Johnson, Roy (Paula) Zimmerman, Megan (John Kruse) Griffin, Lily (Jamie) Gertsch and Sam Broughton; nine great-grandchildren, Chase, Miles, Ally, John, Oliver, Gretchen, Adeline, Jillian and Andie; a brother, Harry (Sandy) Krebs of Escanaba, Mich.; her sisters-in-law, Arlene Broughton Ferguson and Kathleen Broughton U’Ren; and a brother in law, William U’Ren. She also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her dear husband, Lloyd; a brother in infancy; and two great-grandchildren, Noah Zimmerman and Katie Rose Jerome.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Reena Senior Living as well as the staff of Rainbow Hospice for the loving care they provided Lillian.
Lillian will be laid to rest next to her husband Lloyd in Hillside Cemetery in Palmyra during a private family service. The family will host a memorial gathering in Lillian’s honor at a later date after the Covid-19 guidelines are lifted.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
