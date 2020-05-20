JEFFERSON — Lillian M. Haubenschild, 98, of Jefferson, passed away Monday May 18, 2020, at Alden Estates in Jefferson.
She was born on Oct. 29, 1921, in Lake Mills, to Frank and Alvina (Meyer) Blasing.
Lillian married Norbert Haubenschild on Oct. 24, 1942, in Johnson Creek. Together they farmed in the Jefferson area until Norbert’s death in 1983.
Lillian also was employed at Schweiger Industries for 10-plus years.
She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
Lillian’s primary job on the farm was taking care of the chickens and collecting all the eggs to sell or take to market.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
Lillian is survived by her family: daughter, Jane (Donald) Endl of Johnson Creek; son-in-law, Jim Riley of Harvard, Ill.; sister, Marge Blasing of Johnson Creek; two grandchildren, Melissa (Duane) Loeder and Shane (Wendy) Munro; three step grandchildren, Jon (Jenny) Riley, Jerry (Lisa) Riley and Jeff Riley; great-grandchildren, Jaydon Loeder, Nevaeh Loeder and Stephanie Munro; seven step great-grandchildren, and many great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norbert Haubenschild; two daughters, Jill Haubenschild and Judy Riley; one sister, four brothers and one sister-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 22, at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson with the Rev. Matthew Krenke officiating.
Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the nurses and nursing assistants at Alden Estates for the wonderful care they gave to Lillian throughout the years.
Please visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
