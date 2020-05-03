It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Lily Madison Zimdars. She died at her home in Koshkonong on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Lily succumbed to the quiet and shadowy effects of depression. She suffered valiantly from the ravages of this invisible illness since her father’s death in early 2018.
Born on Feb. 3, 2005, Lily just had celebrated her 15th birthday. She was a freshman at Fort Atkinson High School and a member of the girls volleyball team, as well as a proud member of FFA.
She also was a team manager for the Fort Atkinson High School boys wrestling team. Lily was a wonderful student and had many aspirations for her life, including becoming a pediatrician someday.
Lily loved her family very much, but she held a special place in her heart for her two sisters, Summer and Rylie. The bond they shared meant the world to her and they were the most important people in her life.
We choose to remember Lily by her tenacity, resilience and tenderness. She was a bright young woman with so much potential. She was exuberant and kind, and full of empathy.
She loved being silly and making people laugh with her goofy sense of humor. She loved expressing herself creatively, especially through photography and drawing, and loved taking photos with friends.
We will miss the way her beautiful smile and sparkling blue eyes could light up a room.
The hole Lily has left in our lives cannot be filled. She always will be remembered for her courage and strength during difficult times, and even though she chose to end her life, we know she is peacefully at rest now, without any pain.
If you would like to prevent such tragedy from occurring to other teens and their families, to lower the social stigma of mental illness, depression and suicide, and to raise awareness and support for those affected by suicide, please consider a donation in Lily’s memory at preventsuicidewi.org.
Lily leaves behind her two beloved sisters, Summer and Rylie Zimdars; her mother; adoring grandparents; loving aunts and uncles; cousins; dear friends; and her two sweet guinea pigs, Clover and Cleo.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jason Zimdars.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for some time this spring or summer and will be announced at a later date.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
