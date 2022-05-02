Linda A. (Novotny) Lorenz

Palmyra, WI - Linda A. Lorenz passed away May 1, 2022, after a struggle with cancer and dementia. She will be dearly missed.
Linda was born on September 13, 1950, in Chippewa Falls, WI., the first child to Rudy and Clara (Schneider) Novotny. She had two siblings, Richard and Donna, who both preceded her in death.
Linda was married in 1971 and spent many years raising her three children. She returned to college in the late eighties to earn her nursing degree and spent over twenty years working as an ER nurse. She made several good friends during those days and enjoyed dinners out and travel with some of them.
Linda was a loving mother and good friend. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters going shopping, to movies, and going to casinos. She also loved having the grandchildren over to her house.
Linda is survived by her three daughters: Jody (Mark) Mack, Katie (Aaron) Persinger, and Emily (Kevin) Johnson, and 7 grandchildren (Olivia, Lindsey, Jacob, Evelyn, Joely, Leila, and Kevin), many nieces and nephews, and her two cats (Leo and DaVinci). She is also survived by her lifelong dear friend Chris (Dick) Rice, whose friendship meant the world to her.
Her last month she was under the care of Rainbow Hospice and Sienna Crest Memory care. Thank you to all of the staff for taking good care of her.
