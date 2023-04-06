Linda Alexander

Delavan, WI - Linda M. Alexander 66 of Delavan, WI died on April 4, 2023 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center surrounded by her family. Linda was born on September 14, 1956 in Manitowoc, WI, daughter of the late Richard and Jeanne (Hunsader) Lewis. Before retirement Linda worked at Lowell Management for a number of years. She was an avid reader and had a green thumb. Most mornings and evenings she could be found working in her flower beds. She always enjoyed trying new recipes and making her kids try her new dishes or baked goods; even if they didn't know what was in it. She was very involved in her grandkid's lives; from pickup's to sporting events and everything in-between. She was always on the lookout for a good deal, perusing the clearance sections and donating any found classroom supplies to her grandkids' school. Her influence will forever be carried out through her grandchildren, even if the influence was a slightly corrupted one. She was a very honest person and wasn't afraid to say what was on her mind, or to tell you how it is. Linda is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children; Christy Alexander, April (Dan) Meade; grandchildren; Drayden, Jaelynn, Jaxson, and Logan Meade; Kenzie and Chase Alexander; siblings Randy Lewis, Janet (Andy) Osowski, Mike Lewis, Ron (Cindy) Lewis, Sue (Jerry) Olkives; close cousin; Barb; nieces and nephews; Morgan, Craig, Jordan, Michael, Samantha, Chelsey, Meghan; and many cousins. Visitation will be held at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI on Tuesday April 11, 2023 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 107 W. Walworth Street Elkhorn, WI the following day on Wednesday April 12, 2023 at 10:30AM. Linda will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Elkhorn following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walworth Children's Foundation PO Box 285 Walworth, WI 53184. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
