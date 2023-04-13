Linda K. Nordberg

December 22, 1938 - April 7, 2023
Fort Atkinson, WI - Linda K. (Anderson) Nordberg 84, of Fort Atkinson
After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Linda's body and mind were finally one again as she entered eternal life on April 7, 2023 at Autumn Winds with her children at her side.
Born to Roscoe J. Anderson and Gertrude Gullickson on December 22, 1938 in Mount Pleasant, Wis. Due to extenuating circumstances, Linda was raised by her aunt and uncle, Stella and Clarence Spilde of Fort Atkinson.
In 1959, Linda married the father of her 5 children, Richard Leroy Scheiwe and they shared a memorable 12 years together. On December 22, 1979 Linda married the love of her life, Glare Nordberg Jr.
Linda is survived by her siblings Dan (Barb) Anderson, Marianne Larson, David (Cindy) Anderson, and Bill (Lynn) Anderson. Children Jodi Robel of Iowa, Eric (Krist) Scheiwe, and Roxanne (Dan) Shannon of Fort Atkinson. Step children Grace Hallack, Jill Patton, and Glen Nordberg. Grandchildren Kaylynn (John) Casper, Joshua Lambert, Rick Robel, Angela (Chris) Herman, Tiffany Mepham, Alynn (Logan) Lehman, Kevin Patterson, Zach (Kylee) Landers, Amber (Jason Kissner, Millie (Lucas) Miller, Leah (Brandon) Rittenhouse, Kelsey (Brandon) Scheiwe, Logan Scheiwe, James (Amanda) Frodl; and many great grandchildren.
Linda is preceded in death by her late husband, daughter Tammy Lambert, son Mark Scheiwe, brother James Roscoe Anderson, and sister Roxanne Crouch.
Linda's life was a miracle and she lived it to the fullest. After graduating high school, she worked as a beautician apprentice until later changing careers to an oven operator for Borg Textiles and it was in this career change that she met the love of her life. Linda retired from Borg's to continue spending her days doing one of the things she loved most- loving and caring for children through her in-home daycare. If you were graced with Linda's presence, you knew you were loved and she was sure to leave you with a smile. She had enough love in her heart for everyone she met and was the neighborhood grandma. She was the life of the party, always! If you didn't find her outside tinkering in her garden you could find her dancing to some classic rock n' roll while shooting darts, camping with her husband and extended family, enjoying the breeze from the back of a Harley, "collecting", or simply snuggled up in a chair with her beloved cats at the end of a long day.
"Ufda! What a ride."
As a family, we would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Autumn Winds of Cambridge, Rainbow Hospice Care, and My Choice Wisconsin for the exceptional care they provided in her final moments.
A memorial service is to be held at 11a.m. on July 6, 2023 at Grace United Church in Fort Atkinson, with lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Linda's honor may be made to the Jefferson County Humane Society or Rainbow Hospice Care.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.