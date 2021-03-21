March 17, 2021
Milton, WI - Linda Louise Koch, 64, of Milton passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Rockford Hospital.
Linda was born on November 10, 1956 in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of Loren and Evora (Blakeley) Koch. Linda was raised in Hebron and graduated from Fort Atkinson in 1974. She worked many years at Nasco.
Linda enjoyed baking, gardening, and feeding and watching birds.
Linda is survived by her life partner, Richard Doerr; sister, Dorothy Koch; brothers, Allen Koch, Stanley (Joan) Koch; sister-in-law, JoAnn Koch; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Evora Koch; sister, Kathryn Flood; brothers, Eugene Koch, Vernon Koch, Don Koch; brother-in-law, Bruce Flood; and sister-in-law, Darlene Koch.
At Linda's request, there are no services at this time. The family will have a private gathering this summer.
A memorial can be made to the Jefferson County Humane Society.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
