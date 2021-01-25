August 4, 1941 - January 20, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Linda L. Gregoire, 79, of Whitewater, WI died peacefully at home with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
Linda was born on August 4, 1941 the oldest of three children, to Lester and Mattie Lee (Rader) Mikkelsen. She married Donald Gregoire, Sr. on July 1, 1960 and the two enjoyed over 40 years of marriage until Donald's passing in 2000. Linda was a strong woman and extremely loyal friend. She loved her Wednesday quilt group and quilt retreats. Her monthly lunches with old classmates and friends were filled with laughter and could last for hours. Spending time with family and friends was very important to Linda. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and she will be dearly missed by those she leaves behind.
Linda is survived by: her three children, Don (Jill) Gregoire, Jr. of Whitewater, WI, John Gregoire of Whitewater, WI, and Brenda (Carl) Kienbaum of North Fon du Lac, WI; her six loving grandchildren, Carl Kienbaum, Bradley Gregoire, Chelsea Kienbaum, Cami Gregoire, Madalee Gregoire, and Cary Gregoire; and her siblings, Leslie Schlesner and Mike (Tami) Mikkelsen.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband, Donald Gregoire, Sr.
The Gregoire family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Porter and staff of SSM Health Fort Atkinson and Agrace Hospice for the comforting care they provided to Linda.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial gift to First United Methodist Church Women's Circle of Whitewater or Agrace Hospice.
A Memorial Service to honor Linda's life will be held at 1:00PM on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI (320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156). Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Linda will be laid to rest during a private family burial at Hillside Cemetery of Whitewater at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
