Fort Atkinson, WI - Linda L. Haumschild, 73, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, September 19th, 2022 at Angels Grace Hospice Care in Oconomowoc.
Linda was born on April 15th, 1949, in the city of Fort Atkinson, to Herbert Renz and Norma Lemke.
She grew up in the city of Fort Atkinson and taught American Sign Language. She ended her career at Al Kempema Dentistry in Fort Atkinson. She also spent many years working at Herb's Tap and babysitting.
In 1978, Linda married Donald Haumschild in Fort Atkinson and together they had one son, Aaron.
Linda loved crocheting, attending/making items for craft shows, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Wisconsin Badgers, and the Green Bay Packers. She also enjoyed bowling.
Linda was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed telling stories and making handmade gifts.
Linda is survived by her son, Aaron (Michelle) Haumschild of Fort Atkinson, WI; grandchildren, Bradley Fox and Oliver Haumschild of Fort Atkinson, WI; brothers, Robert (Mary) Renz of Farminton, AR and Rodney Renz of Fort Atkinson, WI; nieces, Caroline (Jesus) Martinez of Springdale, AR, Emily (Keith) of Stockdale Portland, TN, Hannah (Jarrett) Graber of Glasgow, KY, and MaryJean (Aaron) Brost of Deforest, WI; and nephew, Michael Renz of Seligman, MO, brother/sister in law Robert (Arlene) Haumschild of Johnson Creek, sister in law Mary Revolinski of Edgerton, sister/brother in law Alice (Ed Forla) Ley of Oconto Falls, brother in law Wayne Woodbury of IL and Larry (Marge) Woodbury of Sun Prairie, and childhood friend Von Monogue.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Haumschild, parents, Herbert Renz and Norma Lemke, and baby boy Haumschild.
A visitation will take place at 4:30PM on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022 at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Avenue, Fort Atkinson, WI. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 6PM.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc for their exceptional care.
