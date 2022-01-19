Jefferson, WI - Linda L. Skibbe, 75 of Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2021, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center of Johnson Creek.
Linda was born June 7, 1946, in Fort Atkinson, WI, the daughter of Arthur and Verna (Church) Skibbe. For over 43 years, she worked third shift at Morris Seafood in Fort Atkinson before retiring. Linda loved horses and owned many during her life, including an appaloosa who she bred and later showed the colt at the fair. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time outside and gardening, both in the vegetable garden and in her flower beds. Time spent up north at the family cottage in Finley, WI, was cherished by Linda. She was a hard worker who always helped those around her, and she will be deeply missed.
Linda is survived by her brother Larry Skibbe of Jefferson and nephew Joel Skibbe of Jefferson. Linda is also survived by a number of cousins and other relatives.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents and other relatives.
An open house will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, January 22, 2021, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson. Linda will be laid to rest at Hebron Cemetery at a later date.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.