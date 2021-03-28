May 10, 1953 - March 24, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Linda M. Jochims, 67, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Linda was born on May 10, 1953 in Milwaukee, daughter of Andrew and Doris (Davidson) Milheiser.
Linda is survived by her children, Michael Jochims, Paul (fiancé, Jessica) Jochims and Wayne Jochims; daughter-in-law, Deanna Kirchberg; grandchildren, Victoria, Cody, Gabie and Zander Jochims; mother, Doris Milheiser; brother, Art (Pam) Milheiser; and sisters, Lenore Strohbusch and Louann Bridges. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Jochims and father, Andrew Milheiser.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
