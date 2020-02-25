Linda Marie Smith, 66, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020, at Autumn Winds in Cambridge.
Linda was born on June 11, 1953, in Fort Atkinson, daughter of Walter and Carol (Hall) Smith.
Linda worked for many years at Opportunities Inc. in Fort Atkinson and after retirement she attended daycare there.
Linda loved everyone and never met a stranger. She dearly loved camping and traveling, and most of all daycare.
Linda was the fourth child of Walter and Carol. She was born with Down Syndrome and had many challenges over the years. Because of the care she received from friends, she was able to live a full life.
Linda was blessed to have Ruth, Millie, Ruby and James in her life to help her.
Linda is survived by her brothers, Raymond Smith of Fort Atkinson and Thomas Smith of Racine; and her sister, Patricia Krueger of Madison.
She was preceded in death by a brother, William Smith; and her parents, Walter and Carol Smith.
A celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.