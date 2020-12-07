Lisa Ann (Cooper) Parker

April 15, 1963 - December 5, 2020
Whitewater, WI - Lisa Ann Parker, 57, Whitewater, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Lisa was born on April 15, 1963 in Indianapolis, IN to her loving mother, Joanne Cooper. She graduated from Whitewater High School in 1981. On December 5, 1981 Lisa married William Charles Parker Jr. She worked for Commercial Bank in Whitewater for many years. Lisa enjoyed gardening, cooking and watching cooking shows, spending time and caring for her grandkids. Lisa loved taking care of the family dogs, and watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years Bill; daughters Susie (Mike) Langholff, Fort Atkinson, Billie Jo (Juan Prado) Parker, Whitewater; grandchildren Harper and Hannah Langholff; brother, Stephen (Maureen) Cooper, Greenfield, IN; sister-in-law Kathleen Parker (Pete Lee), Oconomowoc; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joanne Cooper; brother, Jeff Cooper; sister-in-law Pam Cooper; in-laws William Sr. and Ruth Parker; her dogs Bailey and Dawsin.
A Memorial Service will take place at 11am on Saturday, December 12th, 2020 at Heart Prairie Church located on the south end of Whitewater Lake (by the corner of Chapel Dr. and R and W Townline Rd.). Due to Covid-19, the service will be held outdoors. ¬
The family would like to give special thanks to Mercy Hospice of Janesville for their exceptional care of Lisa.
The Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardayfuneralhome.com
