Fort Atkinson, WI - Lisa J. Jacobson, 49, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021. She was born on June 21, 1972 in Fort Atkinson to John and Marlene (Halvorson) Jacobson.
Growing up in Fort Atkinson, she was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church and attended Fort Atkinson schools. She always adored the pets her dad brought home for her, especially her dogs. He even bought her a horse named "Lady Di". Being the only daughter, she was the apple of her dad's eye. She always brightened his day when she stopped by the house.
Later in life she met her soulmate, Eric Jung, the father of her children. She loved being a mom, always active in her children's activities.
Lisa enjoyed attending concerts and casinos and going to Packer and Brewer games. She had a big heart, always willing to help someone in need. She was also ready to entertain for any occasion.
Recently Lisa worked as a server and bartender at Sammy's. While working there she met many people, and they always came back.
Lisa is survived by her mother, Marlene Jacobson; her soulmate, Eric Jung; children, Johnathan, Brett and Mason; grandson, Troy; her German Sheperd, Madison; brothers, Jeff (Sue) Jacobson and Curt (Julie) Jacobson; nieces, Jade, Alexis and Taylor and God mother, Marilyn Young. She was preceded in death by her father, John.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. at the church until time of service. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
