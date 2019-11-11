WAUPUN — With his loving family by his side, Lloyd J. Larsen, 83, of Waupun, peacefully passed on to his heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Lloyd was born on Sept. 11, 1936, in Chicago, Ill., to George and Ruth Larsen. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1959-1965. Lloyd married Vivian Tessman on Sept. 7, 1991, in Appleton, Wis.
Time spent with his family was very dear to him. He enjoyed holiday parties, family picnics and lunches with his brothers. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and his dream was fulfilled in 2016 when he witnessed their World Series win.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian, of 28 years; and his children, David Larsen of St. Louis, Mo., Deb (Tom) VanDalen of Appleton, and Jon (Kim) Larsen of Appleton, Michael Larsen of Abrams, Andy (Nicole) Larsen of Appleton; stepchildren, Amy Tessman (Jeff Heine) of Helenville and Lisa Tessman of Deerfield; son-in-law, Jeff Romenesko of Appleton; grandchildren, Brandon (Dana) and Carissa VanDalen, Megan (Nate) Froiland and Mackenzie Larsen, Emily and Mariah Larsen, Kody and Taylor Larsen, Amber (Tom) Romenesko and Alex (Luke) Feavel, and Jon, Ben and Mitchell Larsen; step-grandchildren, Kaela (John) Emerson, Emily Maas, Travis Lee, Wyatt Heine, Jonathan (Shelby) and Alexis Hommen; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Warren (Pat) Larsen and Bill (Pat) Larsen; a sister, Dolores Stohler; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Nancy; a brother-in-law, Don Stohler; a grandson, Jared; and a great-grandson, Levi.
A celebration of Lloyd’s life will be held at Werner-Harmsen Funeral home in Waupun on Friday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m. Friends and relatives may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Please visit Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home’s website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their gentle, loving care of Lloyd. Also, a thank you to Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home for assisting the family.
