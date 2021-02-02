July 3, 1933 - January 30, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Lloyd Lamar Rolfe, 87, of Cambridge, formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, January 30th, 2021 at Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge.
Lloyd was born on July 3, 1933 in Pocatello, Idaho to the late Wilford and Iva Rolfe.
In 1951, Lloyd joined the United States Air Force where he served his country with distinction during the Korean War. He was proud of his time he served and frequently shared stories about his friendships he made and the P-51 Mustang.
He married the love of his life, Janice Ann Coggins on August 21st, 1954 in Dubuque, Iowa. They made their home in Madison, WI following their marriage. In 1969, they moved to Fort Atkinson where they raised their family. There, Lloyd started and owned his carpet cleaning and janitorial business known as, Interior Cleaning Services for over thirty years.
Lloyd enjoyed photography, golfing, reading, watching the Badgers and the Packers, traveling out West and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He frequently expressed how proud he was of each of them.
He will be remembered most of all as a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
A man of great and quiet strength; inside and out, Lloyd is survived by his three sons; Michael (Leslie) Rolfe of Rochester NY, Mark Rolfe of Janesville, WI and Martin (Inga) Rolfe of Fort Atkinson, WI. Two daughters; Kim (Kurt) Aufderhaar of Fort Atkinson, WI and Kelly Rolfe of Whitewater, WI. Five grandchildren; Lauren (Jared) Loofboro, Kendra (Jonathan) Hendricks, Rachael Rolfe, Heather Rolfe, Sofia Zalenskaya. Three great-grandchildren; Parker and Mason Loofboro and Ella Hendricks. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilford and Iva Rolfe; his son, Mitchell Stuart Rolfe; wife Janice Rolfe and his sister, Beverly Heath.
The family would like to express gratitude to the entire staff of Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge for their exceptional care.
Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, February 9th from 10am-12pm at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson, WI. A private family burial with Military Honors will follow at Ward Cemetery, town of Oakland, WI.
The Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
