Lloyd Mack went to his eternal rest on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
During his final days in the hospital, he was surrounded by his four children, and many of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who read to him his favorite Bible passages and sang his favorite hymns.
Lloyd Charles Mack was born on Jan. 30, 1928, to Otto and Frieda (Ehlers) Mack, on their family farm in Fort Atkinson.
He attended St. Paul’s Lutheran grade school and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1945.
He married Phyllis Louise Redding on Aug. 20, 1949, and together they enjoyed 62 years of marriage. Phyllis preceded him in death on Feb. 20, 2012.
Lloyd and Phyllis ran their family dairy farm for four decades and raised their four children there.
In 1965, Lloyd became a substitute rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service and later became a full-time postal worker. He retired from the USPS in 1989 after 23 ½ years.
In retirement, Lloyd and Phyllis loved to travel with friends and spent many winters in Florida. They enjoyed golfing at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club where he had two holes in one over the years!
Lloyd loved staying busy, so after retiring from the post office he took a part-time job driving hearse for another 23 years. He also drove the shuttle bus for employees at Fort Memorial Hospital.
Lloyd always enjoyed making new friends and loved visiting with people. He attended all of the sporting events in which his family participated. He also loved playing cards with family and friends.
Despite all his other jobs and activities, Lloyd remained a farmer at heart. He loved to take drives in the country and look at the crops, and enjoyed spending time at his granddaughter’s farm.
Lloyd was a faithful, lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where he was baptized and confirmed. He served on the church council and was president of the congregation for several years.
Lloyd had a beautiful voice and loved singing in the choir.
He was a member of the Men’s Club and also served on the Lakeside Lutheran High School Board, where all his children attended school.
Lloyd is survived by his four children, Cindy (Wayne) Schultz, David (Pam) Mack of Fort Atkinson, Laurie Griedl of Fort Atkinson and Lisa (Dan) Madson of Miramar Beach, Florida; 11 grandchildren, Patrick Schultz, David (Amanda) Schultz, Jenni (Wade) Staude, Erin (Andy) Nelson, Heather (Keith) Moritz, Jason (Alison) Griedl, Kimberly (Andy) Kimball, Megan (Nick Prisk) Griedl, Rachel (Jake) Zarling, Jonathan (Jorgi) Madson and Kyle (Leanna) Madson.
Also surviving are 22 great-grandchildren, Tyla and Gabe Staude; Noah, Christian, Naomi and Rebekah Schultz; Annabelle and Emily Nelson; Vaida, Walter and Faber Moritz; Mack and Jude Zarling, Sofia and Gianna Brunie, Elia and Norah Madson, Bentley and Parker Griedl, Ryann and Emerly Kimball, and Payton Prisk.
The family would like to thank the staff at Reena Senior Living. Lloyd called Reena home for the last year-and-a-half of his life. He loved the residents and appreciated the wonderful staff members who cared for him.
The family also would like to thank the compassionate care he received from the doctors and nursing staff at St. Mary’s Hospital over the final eight days of his life.
Lloyd’s life was characterized by his Christian faith, diligent hard work, kindness, humor and love. Blessed be his memory.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. A visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.
Memorials can be made in Lloyd’s name to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 301 S. High St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538; Lakeside Lutheran High School or the charity of one’s choice.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
