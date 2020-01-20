Lloyd P. Knoepfel, 84, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home.
Lloyd was born on Sept. 28, 1935, son of the late Claude and Dorthea (Voss) Knoepfel.
In 1953 he graduated from Fort Atkinson High School where he was manager of the Cardinal football team, played third base and short stop for the baseball team, and played tennis.
Lloyd worked at his uncle Rex’s Phillip 66 gas station, Borg Fabric in Jefferson, and drove bus for Double Three Transportation taking Fort’s baseball, football and tennis teams to out of town games. He also worked at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as a custodian, and was a member of the Jefferson County Masonic Lodge and Faith Community Church in Fort Atkinson.
Lloyd was an avid downhill skier and tennis player. He also enjoyed driving his 1962 green Chevrolet Super Sport Impala and his 1988 maroon Chevrolet Corvette in his younger years.
Lloyd also was preceded death by his brother Gerald; his wife, Selma Knoepfel; and his good friend, Lynn Hoffman.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Salamone’s Italian Pizzeria, 1245 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Friends of Haumerson’s Pond, 244 N. Main St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting with arrangements.
