WHITEWATER — Lois Ann (Zimmerman) Nyman passed away on May 23, 2019, in Whitewater.
She was born in New Glarus on March 23, 1926, the daughter of the late John C. and Anna Katharina “Katie” (Zweifel) Zimmerman.
Lois married Lyle D. Nyman on Jan. 15, 1947, at St. Mark’s Church, Dubuque, Iowa. He predeceased her on May 31, 1989.
Lois was a 1943 graduate of Palmyra High School. She started her career at the age of 17 at Palmyra State Bank. She was a charter member of the Women Bankers Association which was founded at a time when only men were allowed as members of the Bankers Association.
Lois later was employed by Walworth County and then Door County as the Real Property Lister until she retired in 1990.
Finding that retirement did not suit her, Lois accepted a 10-year appointment as Grand Secretary of the Order of Eastern Star in Dousman. Lois had been active in the Eastern Star for many years in Palmyra, Sturgeon Bay, Dousman and Whitewater.
She is survived by daughters, Laurie Medina (Dwight Brass) of Atlanta, Georgia, Lee (Fred) Wurzbach of Palmyra, and Lou (Bob) Kehoe of Eagle; and stepdaughter Sharon Turner of Ashland, Miss. She also is survived by 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Zimmerman of Palmyra, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lois also was predeceased by a stepdaughter, Linda Nyman; great-grandson, Cory Lytle; brothers, Sylvan, Lawrence and Erwin, Zimmerman; and sisters, Viola Adams and Iona Turner.
A visitation of remembrance will be on Friday, May 31, at First United Methodist Church, 145 Prairie St., Whitewater, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., followed by an Eastern Star service at 10:30 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation, MS 3050, P.O. Box 1997, Milwaukee, WI 53201 or online at https://chw.org/ways-to-help/giving/how-to-give, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html?sc_icid=wtg-lz-memorials.
