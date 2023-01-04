Lois Hachtel
January 21, 1939 - January 2, 2023

Fort Atkinson, WI - Lois Irene (Traeder) Hachtel, 83, entered eternal rest beside her husband and son, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Wellington Meadows, Fort Atkinson, previously resided in Friendship, Wisconsin.

