Lois Hachtel

Fort Atkinson, WI - Lois Irene (Traeder) Hachtel, 83, entered eternal rest beside her husband and son, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Wellington Meadows, Fort Atkinson, previously resided in Friendship, Wisconsin.
Lois was born on January 21, 1939, in Concord, Wisconsin to the late Harold and Marcella (Hoffman) Traeder. Lois graduated from Jefferson High School in 1956. She married her love, Army soldier, Alvin Hachtel Jr. on February 2, 1957 at St. Peter's Lutheran church in Helenville and shared 33 years together until his death March 9, 1990. They were further blessed with three children: Deborah Bowen of Fort Atkinson, Brenda Hachtel of West Allis and Gregory Hachtel (deceased).
Lois's profound love of knitting and crocheting would find her up all hours of the night waiting up for her coon hunter husband to come home. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters at Tan-A-Latte socializing, knitting/crocheting while enjoying a muffin. Lois also worked at Whitewater Electronics for a number of years.
Lois loved to bake, and each evening meal usually ended with a dessert. Her famous pecan pie, cheesecake and rolls were always requested at family gatherings. Her love would eventually earn her a job as "Lunch Lady", at J. F. Luther school and later at the Adams-Friendship school district, where she later resided with her husband and son. Punching lunch tickets of mischievous students who liked to cut in line, proved to be a very humorous site due to her sweet demeanor and weak sense of discipline.
Summers free from her "Lunch Lady" duties meant a time of outdoor duties, harvesting strawberries and beans and constantly mowing lawn with her push mower. Soap operas with the neighbor ladies in the afternoon was her relaxation.
While living in Friendship, Alvin and Lois developed a passion for antiquing and relished a "good find". They spent time together taking countless walks and bike rides, and sometimes taking their daughter in law along to "treasure hunt" in old abandoned houses.
Lois is preceded in death by: her husband Alvin Hachtel Jr., son Gregory Hachtel, infant son, parents Harold and Marcella Traeder, brother Lyle Traeder, brothers in law, Lyle (Sonny) Dickhut, and Gilbert Eilenfeldt, and sister in law, Dorothy Traeder.
Surviving family include; daughters Deborah Bowen and Brenda Hachtel, daughter in law, Melissa (Bill) Whitworth, brother, Neal (Cori) Traeder, sisters, Joyce Eilenfeldt, Janice Dickhut, and Phyllis (Tom) Schicker, grandchildren, Lindsay (Tim) Dougherty, Taylor (Ethan) Janke, Kyle (Sara) Courtier, Ryan Courtier, Jacob (Jodi) Hachtel, Madelyn (Mike Brown) Hachtel, great grandchildren, Ezra Janke, Georgia and Meric Courtier, Asher and Axel Courtier and Aiden Hachtel, with three little additions on their way, due next month.
Memorial donations may be made to Rainbow Hospice or Trinity Lutheran Church, Fort Atkinson.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Family and friends may pay their respects from 11:00am until the time of the service. A light luncheon will be served following the service.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Wellington Meadows and Rainbow Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.