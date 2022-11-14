July 30, 1939 - November 11, 2022
Fort Atkinson, WI - Lois J. Grischow,83, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home.
Lois was born on July 30, 1939 in Cicero, IL, daughter of the late Thomas and Rose (Wrobleski) Yanus.
On October 15, 1960 Lois married Leonard Grischow after which they moved to Jefferson, WI where they started a dairy farm together and raised their 7 children. Once her children were grown, Lois went back to nursing and worked for 20+ years at Bethesda. Her greatest joys were watching the Cubs and Packers, playing the accordion, playing cards, going to the casino, crossword puzzles, baking bread, canning her husband's home grown produce, and most of all caring for her family. Lois was the glue of her huge family and instilled the love and strength that they will carry on with them forever.
Lois is survived by her children, Debbie (Woody) Pierce of Janesville, Robert (Gayle Birr) Grischow of Coleman, Garland (Kathryn) Grischow of Milton, Matthew (Renee) Grischow of Fort Atkinson, Bonnie (Rich) Addie of Milton, Susan Grischow of Fort Atkinson and Ronald Grischow of Whitewater; 21 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; former daughter-in-law, Jeanette Ebel Grischow; brother-in-law, Rhienhard (Marilyn) Grischow; sisters-in-law, Lois (Jack) Gomes and Eunice Grischow; cousins, Janet Flora and Joan Samuels and many other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Grischow; infant brother, Thomas Yanus; brothers-in-law, Howard Grischow, Vern Grischow and Orland Grischow; sisters-in-law, Lorraine (Jerry) Backus and Florence Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a Nurses Honor Guard Service at beginning at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
