Lois Jean (Schroeder) Winters

December 12, 1935 - February 28, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Lois Winters, 85, went home to heaven on Sunday, February 28, 2021, after a brief stay at Rainbow Hospice.
Lois Jean Schroeder was born December 12, 1935, the first of three children born to Norbert and Lucille Schroeder in Freedom, Wis. At St. Peter Lutheran Church in Freedom she was baptized into saving faith on January 5, 1936 and then confirmed her faith on April 10, 1949. She was a 1953 graduate of Freedom High School. She met Bill Winters at a dance, and on June 2, 1956, they were married in Appleton. They had enjoyed more than 55 years together when he died July 1, 2011. Lois and Bill farmed near Palmyra in the early years of their marriage. When they moved into Fort Atkinson, Lois was the night shift receptionist at Fort Hospital for years, but was more well-known later as a tax preparer and Fort Accounting softball team sponsor. She and Bill spent winters in Texas beginning in 1998 and became year-round residents of Alamo, Texas, in 2008. Lois moved back to the Fort Atkinson area in 2015.
She is survived by children, Randall (Brian Ebert) Winters of Frisco, Tex.; Linda Winters of Fort Atkinson; Janet Brittnacher of Fort Atkinson; and Jim (Kimara) Winters of Watertown; 4 grandchildren, Amanda (Shannon) Winters Main, Kiara (Benjamin) Winters Ristow, Matthias Winters, Isaac Winters; 4 great-grandchildren James, William and Gretta Main and Lydia Ristow; sister Doris (Roger) Van Beek; brother William (Darlene) Schroeder; special family friend Gina Cox; other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 301 S. High Street, Fort Atkinson, WI. Visitation will be after 10AM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the church until the time of the services. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Fort.
Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort, Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills or Rainbow Hospice. The family thanks the hospice staff in Johnson Creek for the care Lois received during the last weeks of her life.
The Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.