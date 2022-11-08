Fort Atkinson, WI - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lois Linda Mach. She was unexpectedly called to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 5, 2022.
Lois was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin on February 29th, 1952, a leap year baby. The daughter of Raymond and Caroline (Detloff) Hookstead, she married her high school sweetheart, Frank Mach III (the silver fox) on January 9th, 1971.
Lois snuck off to get a job at Fairhaven in 1976 and began a 40-plus year career as Laundry Services Manager. She was named employee of the year in 1997, and continued working in a part-time capacity even after retiring. She deeply loved her Fairhaven community, and was also a dedicated and active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson.
Surviving Lois are her beloved husband and two daughters (who both believe they were her favorite), Stacey (Bill) Bieberitz and Kasey (Joe) Wierschem, all of whom will desperately miss her annual off-key Happy Birthday phone calls.
Her absolute pride and joy were her four grandchildren: Elizabeth and Jordyn Bieberitz, and Jack and Ben Wierschem. As their devoted Nani, she convinced herself they had no faults, and delighted in spoiling them beyond measure.
Lois will be lovingly remembered for her constant prankster shenanigans, her love of loud music, and her sweet moves on the dance floor. As someone who brought joy everywhere she went (and at a frighteningly fast pace when behind the wheel of a car), the smile she gifted those she loved with every time she saw them will be particularly missed.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 11th at 3pm at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson with Father Tim Renz officiating. Visitation will be held 1-3pm prior to the services.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Ryan Brothers EMT team, special neighbors Adam and Sarah, as well as to the entire ER staff at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Mach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.