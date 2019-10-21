Lois Mae Durkee, 91, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Lois was born in Illinois on Sept. 3, 1928, daughter of the late William and Adell (Trimner) Rakard.
She married Robert Durkee on Aug. 16, 1947. He preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 2009.
Lois worked for many years and retired from Schweiger Furniture. After retirement she enjoyed volunteering at the local nursing home and playing euchre at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center.
Lois enjoyed watching NASCAR races and the Packers. She also appreciated the outdoors, working on the farm and taking care of her garden. But most of all, she cherished spending time with her family.
Lois is survived by her children, Robert (Patricia) Durkee of Beaver Dam, William (Theresa) Durkee of Milton and Harold (Laura) Durkee of Fort Atkinson; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Katie Schmalfeldt of Burlington and Patricia Clark of Medford.
She also was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Ashley Erickson; sister, Patty June Collins-Trimner; and brother, Lytle Rakard.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until time of service. A private burial will take place at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Jefferson County or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.