Loren Goshaw

December 9, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Loren John Goshaw, age 85 of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away, Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Loren was born in Eau Claire, WI on October 20, 1935, the son of Frank and Ona (Andrus) Goshaw. On August 26, 1961, he married Rita Ross in Medford, WI. They resided in South Milwaukee for 37 years before retiring to Fort Atkinson in 2003.
He proudly served in the Army from 1958-1961 and as a Reservist from 1961-1964.
Loren was an adventurer who loved to travel, making it to all 50 states and a solo trip to China. He made friends wherever he went. This gentle, kind, caring and generous man has left a permanent mark on our hearts and will be greatly missed. We find comfort knowing he is reunited in heaven with his loving wife, Rita and will be watching over us.
Loren was a devoted father to son Craig (Cuncun) Goshaw and daughter Corinne (Todd) Willkomm and cherished grandfather to Kevin and Jason Goshaw and Caiden and Calla Willkomm.
He is survived by his brother, Jim and sister, Janet (Ed) Maitz, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when we can all gather safely.
Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
