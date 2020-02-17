WAUKESHA — Loren J. Emery was born Nov. 30, 1935, in Jefferson County and died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc at the age of 84.
He was born and raised on the family farm and had his own farm from 1964 to June 1973, then moved to Waukesha.
Loren worked as a metal finisher for Gascoigne Co. in Waukesha from December 1958 to June 1, 2001. He also enjoyed traveling, and working in his yard and garden.
Loren was the loving husband of 60 years to Anita (Hopp); loving father of Dawn and Duane (Catherine); loving grandfather of Michelle (Eric), Matthew (Allie), Ryan and Sarah; loving great-grandfather of Hailey, Adysen and Jordyn; dear brother to Ethan (Vicky); dear brother-in-law to Patricia Emery, Barbara Hopp and Allan Reich. He also was loved by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ethan and Agnes; sisters, Patricia Wallace, Wilma Reich and Alice Emery; brothers, Larry Emery and Bernhard Emery.
Visitation will be at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.