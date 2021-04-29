September 9, 1947 - January 2, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Lorene S."Lorie" Cavitt, 73 of Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice Center of Johnson Creek.
Lorie was born on September 9, 1947 at Fort Atkinson Hospital, the daughter of Lewis "Louie" and Irene (Sperley) Kortman. She attended school in Jefferson area and graduated in 1966 from Jefferson High School. Lori began her career in food service as a student in 1954 in Jefferson schools and continued to work there until her graduation. For 3 summers during high school, Lorie worked at the Jefferson Speedway food building, frying hamburgers, hiring staff, working the window, and dealing with the money. During this time, Lorie also worked along side her mother in various restaurants in the Jefferson area. From 1966 - 1982, she was employed as a PM cook at Fort Atkinson Hospital and took great pride in her work. She also attended MATC in Madison completing her FFS coursework for Food Service Supervisor (FSS). After her graduation, she joined the National Food Service Supervisors Organization, serving 2 years as President and 4 years as Treasurer. In 1982, she moved to Oconomowoc and worked at the hospital there until 1984 as the FSS. That same year, she moved back to Jefferson. In 1988, she worked for 1 year at Oakwood Nursing Home as FSS. That same year, she began a 12-year employment with the UW system. Those jobs included AM Cook at Chadborn Residence Hall, Elizabeth Waters Residence Hall as Cook 1, and later at Union South as a Manager. During her time there, she also completed Cook 1 coursework at Gordon Commons. Near the end of her time at UW, Lorie began data entry training. In the early 2000's, she was hired by the Department of Commerce in the plumbing department doing data entry for the Cross-Connection Control Program and attended classes in the Engineering School. She worked there until her Retirement. On April 22, 1995 she married Charles N. Cavitt in Madison. In 1996, Lorie and Charlie, with the help of her brother Bob, built their home in Harmony Grove, north of Lodi. The couple enjoyed 21 years of marriage until his death in 2016. Lorie was an avid crafter and won many awards. She loved Corgi dogs and owned 2 named Riely and Precious. Lorie had a deep appreciation for music and also enjoyed baking and cake decorating. She took great pride in her food service career, working her way from a cook's helper to a manger. She also enjoyed her time at her various employers and trained many people well.
She is survived by: her siblings Robert Kortman of Grand Marsh and Karen Creviere of Sun Prairie; a nephew Doug Creviere of Wyocena, nieces Deanna Creviere, Kay, Kim, Kelly, and nephew James Kortman; and other family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Charles.
A memorial service will be held in Lorie's honor at 11:00AM on Friday, May 7, 2021 with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will on from 10:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. She will be inurned at Greenwood Cemetery of Jefferson following the service.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
