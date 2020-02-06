Lorenzo Dominguez Gregorio, 46, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his home.
Lorenzo was born on Aug. 1, 1973, in Mexico, son of Lorenzo Dominguez Anselmo and Paula Gregorio Justo.
Lorenzo was a very funny man, but also a man who had deep faith in the Lord. He enjoyed grilling for his family, watching sports, cheering for the Chicago Bears and helping anyone in need. He also enjoyed working at OSI in Fort Atkinson for many years.
First and foremost, Lorenzo was a family man. He loved his children more than they ever could imagine. He also enjoyed visiting his mother, in Mexico, whom he loved dearly.
Lorenzo is survived by his fiancé and mother of his children, Melissa Arnold. They were to be married on Feb. 14, 2020.
He also is survived by his children, Rebecca, Alicia and Giovanni Dominguez; stepdaughter, Bethany Arnold; step-grandchild, Ivan Garcia; his mother, Paula Gregorio Justo; sisters, Elvira Dominguez Gregorio and Silvia Dominguez Gregorio; half-sister, Simona Perez Gregorio; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lorenzo was preceded in death by his father, Lorenzo Dominguez Anselmo; brother, Rufino Dominguez Gregorio; and step-granddaughter, Aniyah Arnold.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until time of service.
Lorenzo will be returning to Mexico to be buried next to his father.
