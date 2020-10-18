Loretta Probst

October 16, 2020
Cambridge, WI - Loretta T. Probst, 87, of Cambridge passed onto her new life on Friday, October 16, 2020, Loretta's parents anniversary, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Loretta was born on March 3, 1933 in Rib Lake to Lillian and Alexander Probst, the second of eleven children.
Loretta was a kind and giving soul, helping to care for her younger siblings and many nieces and nephews throughout the years as well as both her parents. She was employed with the State of Wisconsin and also taught English and Spanish in East Troy. She loved music, art and literature.
Loretta is survived by sisters, Ruth (David) Barlow, Jane (James) Holzhueter Johnson; brothers, Alex (Virginia) Probst, Ron (Sue) Probst, Larry Probst, James Probst, John Probst; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters and their spouses, Lillian (Merlin) Blumenberg, Lorraine (Jerry) Baumiester, Rose (Paul) Kohman; nieces, Sara Probst, Sherry Probst, Tara Holzhueter; and nephew, James Probst.
Funeral Services will take place at 10AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cambridge. A burial will follow at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Jefferson.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
