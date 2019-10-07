WHITEWATER — Lorraine J. Koss, 93, of Whitewater, previously of Palmyra, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, with her loving husband of 74 years holding her hand.
Lorraine was born at home in North Prairie on March 8, 1926, the daughter of Archibald and Lucina (Houk) Waters.
Lorraine grew up in the Palmyra area and graduated from Palmyra High School.
On April 14, 1945, she married the love of her life, Francis Koss, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmyra.
Lorraine was a true lady. She was positive, social, skilled at decorating, always well dressed and had a great sense of humor.
One of her favorite things to do was go out to eat with her family and friends. She just enjoyed being around people and making conversation.
For leisure, she liked to golf, dance with her husband, play cards and watch the Milwaukee Brewers. Lorraine and her husband Francis also enjoyed traveling and made some wonderful memories together in places like Door County.
Lorraine’s faith also was very important to her. She was a long-time and faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmyra.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she will be dearly missed.
Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Francis Koss; her two sons, David (Linda) Koss and Allen (Anita) Koss; her six grandchildren, Tracy (Brad), Kelly (Mark), Tiffany (Roberto), Kimberley, Joseph (Shannon) and Jeremy (Jill); 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Jerome (Marian) Waters, and Martha (Isaac) Parker. She also is survived by a number of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two beloved daughters, Donna Jean and Linda Ann, both at a young age; one sister, Evelyn O’Connor; one brother-in-law, Kenneth O’Connor; and three sisters-in-law, Florence Parr, Verna Deschner and Sadie Deschner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmyra. Father Mariadas Bekala will officiate the mass.
Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Lorraine will be laid to rest immediately following the service in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
