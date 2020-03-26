Lorraine Katherine Fowler, 87, of Fort Atkinson, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, on March 24, 2020.
She was born March 6, 1933, to Joseph and Leona (Harder) Klavekoske in Beaver Dam.
After graduation from Beaver Dam High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Harold “Bud” Fowler, on Oct. 3, 1953. They lived in Fort Atkinson the majority of their lives where Lorraine worked in health care.
They raised three children: Susan (John) George of Fond du Lac, Thomas of Ames, Iowa, and William (Cheryl) of Fort Atkinson.
Lorraine is survived by her children; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Judy George and Rose Klavekoske.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two grandchildren, Stacy Schink and Tanya George; three brothers, Albert, Richard and Donald; and one sister, Delores.
Lorraine requested that special thanks go out to her friends for the warm friendships she enjoyed.
There are no plans for a service at this time.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.