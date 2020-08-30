JOHNSON CREEK — Lorretta E. Winkelman, 94, of Johnson Creek, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice.
Lorretta Ella Staude was born on Sept. 7, 1925, in the Town of Farmington, the daughter of Herb and Meta (Biederman) Staude.
On June 23, 1946, she married Louis Winkelman at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington. Louis preceded her in death on March 31, 2014.
Growing up, she and her sister Lucy helped operate the family farm. She was employed as a rural mail carrier and clerk for the U.S. Postal Service for over 35 years.
Lorretta was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington.
She enjoyed gardening, gambling and crocheting. She was an avid Wisconsin sports fan.
Lorretta is survived by her three children, Richard “Rick” (Marion) Winkelman of Fort Atkinson, Jill (Clarence Gerstner, Jr.) Heine of Helenville and Joy (Tom) Probst of Watertown; grandchildren, Amber Yori, Rev. Aaron (Laura) Winkelman and Michael (Jennifer) Winkelman, Dillon (Lindsey) Probst and Jaclyn Probst; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Winkelman, Charis Winkelman, Micaiah Winkelman, Xander Yori, Kayden Probst, Levi Probst, June Probst, Ian Baskin, Ethan Ganshow, Rebekah Ganshow, Alex Ganshow, Mae Ganshow and Nevaeh Ganshow; siblings, Herb (Ione) Staude, Jr. of Watertown and Lyla (Pete) Westermeyer of Watertown; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; and three sisters, Lorraine (Ken) Larson, Lucy (Howard) Nottestad and Lois (Chuck) Bendall.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to the staff at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 3 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington with the Rev. Charles Learman officiating.
Visitation will be at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington or Rainbow Hospice.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.