LouAnn Behrend Meier, a former Park Ridge, Ill., resident, passed away on Aug. 10, 2019, under the care of Agrace Hospice Center in Madison.
LouAnn was born Sept. 27, 1935, to Edward Pagel Behrend and Edna Mae (Shersmith) Behrend.
She attended school in Summit and Fort Atkinson, where she graduated from high school in 1953.
LouAnn married her high school sweetheart, James E. Meier, on Dec. 29, 1956, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson. After their marriage, Jim and LouAnn moved to Ardmore, Okla., where Jim was serving in the U.S. Air Force.
They returned to Wisconsin in 1958, and lived in Madison and Milwaukee; San Lorenzo, Calif.; and Wheaton, Ill., before settling in Park Ridge in 1970.
After Jim’s retirement from Sentry Insurance, they sold their home in Park Ridge and divided their time between their home on Hagerman Lake in Iron River, Mich., and a winter home in Mimbres, N.M.
LouAnn was active in the community, serving in various volunteer roles in Park Ridge as a Girl Scout leader, as well as with the Meals on Wheels program. She dedicated her life to her family and prided herself on being a homemaker.
She taught her girls to sew, knit, cook and entertain.
LouAnn and Jim were members of the Stevens Point Curling Club and she served as president of the Women’s League.
LouAnn was a natural artist and, in retirement, enjoyed flower arranging, making silver and turquoise jewelry, stained glass and stamping/card making. Her beautiful cards — that were sent for birthdays, anniversaries and holidays — will be treasured by many of her friends and family.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathleen A. Meier of Dallas, Texas, Marla J. (Jeff) Fischer of Fond du Lac, Susan R. (John) O’Loughlin of Madison and Christine M. (Jay) Wojcik of Schofield; grandchildren, Ashley (Rick) Kreiter, Lindsay (Nick) Sales, Bradley O’Loughlin, Jacob O’Loughlin, Ava Wojcik and Elizabeth Meier; great-grandchildren, Rowan, Griffin and Myles Kreiter, and Sophie Sales; sister-in-law, Carol Ann Angeli; brother-in-law, Richard Meier; and eight nieces and nephews.
LouAnn was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, John and Sue Behrend; sister-in-law, Betty Meier; brother-in-law, Richard Angeli; and her beloved husband, Jim Meier.
Visitation will be at the Shuda Funeral Home-Stevens Point on Friday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.
A visitation also will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson, followed by a memorial mass.
Interment immediately will follow at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
A gathering for family and friends at The RiverStone in Fort Atkinson will follow interment.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in LouAnn’s name to the Park Ridge Fire Department, c/o Chief Brian Lepper, 24 Crestwood Drive, Stevens Point, WI 54481.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com.
