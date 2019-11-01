Louise A. Keating, 82, of Fort Atkinson, achieved heavenly grace on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Alden Estates, surrounded by her loving family.
Louise was born on March 20, 1937, in Elkhorn, to Lavern and Jane (Langley) Koepnick.
On Sept. 26, 1959, Louise married Alan Keating. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in September 2019.
Louise graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1958 and earned her BSN degree in 1980 from Milton College. She spent her career caring for patients in many area nursing facilities, with the majority of her years of service as the director of nursing at the former Countryside Home in Jefferson.
Louise also taught nursing courses at Madison Area Technical College.
She was a member of the American Association of University Women, Alzheimer’s Support Group, the Community Health Resource Committee, the Association for Practitioners in Infection Control, and was the district president of the Wisconsin Nurses Association from 1984-86.
Louise was very much involved with her faith, community and family. She was very active in the St. Joseph Catholic Church community.
She enjoyed teaching her grandchildren how to play golf and tennis, attending their athletic events as their biggest cheerleader.
Louise is survived by her husband, Alan Keating; children, Ann Kocian, Barbara Keating, Colleen (Scott) Rzentkowski and Greg (Julie) Keating; grandchildren, Alex Rzentkowski, Mitchell Rzentkowski, Molly Kocian, Jackie (Tevin) Burner, Noah Keating, Joshua Basit and Jacob Basit; siblings, Kate (Ed) Sullivan and Don (Eva) Koepnick; brother-in-law, Joe Nagel; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary Nagel.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at noon on Friday, Nov. 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
A visitation also will take place on Friday at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of mass.
Memorials can be made in her name to Rainbow Hospice, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Whitewater and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
The family would like to give special thanks to Rainbow Hospice. They also would like to give special thanks to Alden Estates, especially Tracey, Karen, Cindy, Sharon and Wendy, for their tremendous care. Also, special thanks for the great care from Dr. Rachel Quinn.
