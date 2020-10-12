June 8, 1936 - October 9, 2020
Helenville, WI - Louise J. Ford, 84, of Helenville, WI passed away on Friday, October 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Louise was born on June 8, 1936 in Waukesha, WI the daughter of Peter and Genevieve (Morris) Muzich. On August 25, 1979, she married Melvin Ford in Waukesha and the two would go on to enjoy 41 years of marriage together. God blessed Louise with six loving children. First and foremost in Louise's life was her family. She cherished her family and made sure each one of her family members knew that she loved them. She knew just how to make them all feel special. Louise's loving family remembers her as smart and opinionated. For leisure, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, going to the casino, and in her younger years, camping. Louise was also an excellent cook and she passed this knowledge and skill to her children. She also had a green thumb and kept a large garden with all kinds of produce for many years. Louise also loved crafting and quilting. She lived a full life and she is greatly missed.
Louise is survived by: her loving husband, Melvin Ford; her beloved children, Steven (Karen) Smith of Niellsville, WI, Susan (Mike) Guyer of Jefferson, WI, Stephanie (Robert) Olson of Lake Mills, WI, Romaine Smith, Jr. of Jefferson, WI (Karen Kemmerling), Christine (Gerald) Collins of Jefferson, WI, and Donald Smith of Johnson Creek; her 18 grandchildren, Ryan, Amanda, Andrea, Ricky, Russell, Matthew, Cassandra, Tara, Bonnie, Sharon, Sara, Becky, Tiffany, Jeremy "Kerm", Lindsey, Brandon, Brett, and Adam; her 32 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Maryann, Patty and Kathy. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, her dear grandson, Ryan; her daughter-in-law, Tammy K. Smith; and her siblings, Elizabeth, Nick, Fran, Rosalie, Carol, Gladys, and best friend Karen "Sissy" Thompson.
Memorials in Louise's honor may be made to her family.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home (221 S. Center Ave, Jefferson, WI 53549). Fr. Thomas J. Coyle will officiate the service. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Louise will be laid to rest in Hoffman Cemetery of Rome, WI following the service.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home will be serving lunch immediately after. To place an online condolence please visit olsen-gibson.com
