JANESVILLE — Louise Moore Rueth, 78, of Janesville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 10, 2020.
Louise was born Jan. 1, 1942, in Elizabeth, N.J., the daughter of Francis and Bertha (Winkler) Rogers.
She and her family moved to Fort Atkinson in the mid-1950s.
Louise graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1959.
She married Rodney Rueth on June 27, 1959, in Fort Atkinson, where they lived until after Rodney retired. They spent several years traveling between Texas and Wisconsin until moving to Osseo.
In 2014, Louise moved to Janesville.
Louise is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Mark) Ventrella of Thailand and Kimberly (Joel) Ueland of Cooperstown, N.D.; and son, Daniel Rueth of Fort Atkinson.
Also surviving are her grandchildren, Elizabeth (Joseph) Hogberg, Emily (Jason) Fieker, Kaela (Lee) Shuman, Jonathan Ventrella, Nathan Ueland and Marquee (Chris Jones) Rueth; five great-grandchildren with another on the way; one brother, Robert Rogers; one sister-in-law, Beverly Rogers; three nephews and one niece.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney; her parents; and her brother, Francis Rogers.
Per Louise’s wishes, no formal services will be held.
The Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.