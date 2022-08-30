Lu Ann M. Dombrowski
March 16, 1953 - August 21, 2022

Jefferson, WI - LU ANN MAUREEN DOMBROWSKI, age 69 of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Sunday August 21 2022 at the UW Hospital in Madison after suffering a stroke.Lu Ann was born on March 16, 1953 in Waukesha, daughter of Walter and Irene (Noble) Dable. She married George Dombrowski on September 13, 1975 at St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha. Lu Ann was an avid gardener and spent her summers cultivating stunning flower beds and vegetables; and loved attracting hummingbirds and butterflies to her yard. She loved fishing and taking vacations by lakes. Lu was an incredible baker and cook. Having her grandchildren spend the night and taking them fishing, baking cookies, and helping her with her flowers and birds, was one of her favorite things

