JEFFERSON — Luann M. Ganser, 52, of Jefferson, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Barstow, Calif.
She was born on June 24, 1967, in Watertown, to Charles and Donna (Gardner) Ganser.
She graduated Jefferson High School in 1986.
Luann loved traveling to different places with her mom, playing softball and bowling. She was an avid sports fan and loved to watch Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers games.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, and was a faithful, active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson.
Luann will be deeply missed by her mother, Donna Ganser of Jefferson; brothers, John (Laurie) Ganser of Johnson Creek, Paul (Lori) Ganser of Jefferson, David Ganser of Jefferson, Roger (Dawn) Ganser of Jefferson, Chris (Denise) Ganser of Waterloo and Harold (Bonnie) Ganser of Fort Atkinson; eight nieces, three nephews, two great-nieces and three great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her dad, “Jack” Ganser, and her grandparents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating.
Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials donations can be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or to light a candle in her memory.
