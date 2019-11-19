WATERTOWN — Lucile I. Lasher peacefully departed this life on Nov. 18, 2019, at Rainbow Hospice Care in Johnson Creek.
She was born Jan. 12, 1933, in Watertown, the daughter of Irene E. (Stoflet) and Lawrence A. Schroeder.
Lucille grew up in the Lake Mills area, and attended country schools at Townline and Plain View. Beginning in seventh grade she attended Lake Mills Public School and graduated from the Lake Mills High School in 1950.
Immediately following graduation, she began working as a secretary at the Creamery Package Manufacturing Company in Lake Mills.
On Feb. 10, 1951, Lucile was united in marriage to Robert H. Lasher at the Congregational “Old Stone Church” in Rockton, Ill., after which they made their home in Fort Atkinson.
It was in 1977 that she began working as a part-time secretary in the office of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fort Atkinson. That led to a “calling” to become the full-time director of parish services at the church on Jan. 1, 1979.
In 1980, Lucile was installed by the Rev. Bob Cedar as a commissioned worker in the United Church of Christ. She remained the director of parish services until her retirement on Jan. 25, 1998.
During these years she became known as “Mother Church” to some and the “Hug Lady” to many more.
Through the years she was active in the Fort Atkinson Hostess Club, was a leader of Girl Scout Troop 314 for six years and served two more years as the Girl Scout Community Cookie Sales chairperson. Most importantly though, Lucile always was quick to say that being an active member of the church and being involved in its activities, committees and boards gave her the most joy and greatly enriched her life.
Surviving are a daughter, Sharyl Hendriksen (Ron) of Fort Atkinson; a grandson, Erich Rusch (Ashley) of Green Bay; a stepson, Eric Hendriksen of Edgerton. Additional survivors include a brother, Robert Schroeder (Olgui) of Tucson, Ariz.; three sisters, Shirley Radloff (Ken), Marilyn Trieloff and Elizabeth “Bette” Hopmann (Roger), all of Lake Mills; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Robert “Bob” Lasher, on Feb. 14, 1978.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m., with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fort Atkinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 31 W. Milwaukee Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 or Rainbow Hospice Care, 147 Rockwell St., Jefferson, WI 53549.
“I shall pass through this world but once. Any good therefore that I can do or any kindness that I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it for I shall not pass this way again.” — Stephen Grellet.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
