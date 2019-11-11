Lucile Nokes

Lucile M. Nokes 91, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Fairhaven Senior Living in Whitewater, Wis.
Lucile was born on Jan. 4, 1928, in Salina, Kans., to Robert Dean and Carol (Smith) Swift. In 1948, Lucile married Arnold Nokes and together they had three boys.
She was a dedicated worker at Highsmith Co. for many years.
She enjoyed puzzles, knitting, reading books, watching golf and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Lucile is survived by her children, Edward (Rita) Nokes, Lyle (Angie) Nokes and James Nokes; grandchildren, Brent, Kirk, Eric, Heather, Scott, Gina and T.J.; great-grandchildren, Margaret, Eleanor, Tyler, Jack, Griffin, Wyatt and Kory; brother, Wendell Swift; sister-in-law, Haruye Swift; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Dean and Carol Swift; siblings, Wilbur (Betty) Swift, Lawrence Swift and Lorinne (Allen) Muhasky; and special friend, Lawrence Northey.
The family would like to give special thanks to Fairhaven and Rainbow Hospice Care staff for their exceptional care. The family also would like to give special thanks to Wendell Swift for his help with Lucile.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI 53190.
