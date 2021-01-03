Lucille E. Waldmann

November 15, 1930 - December 27, 2020
Jefferson, WI - Lucy E. Waldmann, 90, of Jefferson WI passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Fort Memorial Hospital. Lucy was born on November 15, 1930 in Watertown WI, daughter of the late William and C. Grace (Heller) Bauriedel.
She married LeRoy Waldmann on September 30, 1950 at St John-Newville Lutheran Church. Lucy & Lee lived a short time in Johnson Creek WI. Together they built a home along the Rock River outside of Fort Atkinson.
Lucy grew up on a poor farm near Newville. It was a hard life; no indoor plumbing, no heat for the second story bedrooms and went to school in a one room church basement for grades one through eight. Her parents wanted Lucy to have more education. They arranged for Lucille to be a live-in housekeeper for an elderly couple and on the weekends clerked at the local pharmacy in Lake Mills, WI. Quite a heavy responsibility for a young teenager to carry.
After graduation, Lucy met & married LeRoy who was just back from WWII. In December of 1951 their only child, Thomas was born.
Lucille was a quiet, private person. She loved nature, particularly the autumn season. Lucy was an avid reader and in 2017 obtained her first library card, a very proud moment to be sure.
She was a self-taught baker and cook and could handle an outdoor grill! Lucy gardened, then preserved all her produce by canning and freezing, skills she passed on to Sue, her daughter-in-law.
Her grandkids were the light of her life, right up until Christmas of this year. Grandma always pictured them as eight or ten year olds, playing with the dogs & cats, picking strawberries & riding the tractor with Grandpa.
Lucille was a life-long member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Fort Atkinson.
She is survived by her son, Thomas (Sue) Waldmann of Jefferson; grandchildren, Jason (Fiancé Alicia Held) Waldmann of Iowa and Jessica (Troy) Balling of Madison, WI; brother, Marvin Bauriedel (Irene) of Lake Mills, WI; brothers-in-law, Arnold (Terri) Waldmann of Jefferson, WI and Marvin (DeDe) Waldmann of Cannon City, CO and sister-in-law, Betty (Ken) Olson of Janesville, WI.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee; brother, Alfred (Butch) Bauriedel; brother-in-law, Lloyd (Alice) Waldmann and sister-in-law, Dorothy (Bob) Schmidt.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main Street, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. at the memorial home until time of service. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family understands winter and the Covid Virus are complications for attending.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association whose valuable research gave Lucy many more years with her family.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
