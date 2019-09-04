CAMBRIDGE — Lucille “Lucy” E. Nottestad, 96, of Cambridge, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Lucy was born on Aug. 20, 1923, in Farmington, to Herb and Meta (Biederman) Staude.
Lucy married Howard Nottestad on June 20, 1948.
She had various jobs throughout her life but enjoyed working on the family farm the most.
Lucy enjoyed watching her sons, grandsons and great-grandson race cars at local tracks. She followed the Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks.
She traveled to many places in her lifetime, attended various NASCAR races and went river rafting in Idaho numerous times.
Lucy loved her farm and especially mowing lawn.
She always was involved with family and loved her family time. She was proud of playing the bass fiddle and singing on the radio with her sisters.
Lucy bowled until the age of 92 and was the past president of various leagues. She always was eager to play a game of euchre. Although it’s hard to guess how many games she played, we roughly would guess at least 10,000.
Lucy is survived by her children, Ron (Deanna) Nottestad of Cambridge, Rhonda (Matt) Christianson of Glidden, Roger (Betsy) Nottestad of Salmon, Idaho and Randy (Linda) Nottestad of Cambridge; grandchildren, Scott (Ann) Nottestad , Brent (Stephanie) Nottestad, Justin (Julie) Nottestad, Dale (Nicole) Nottestad, Kim Nottestad, Kyle (Jen) Christianson, Kelly Christianson, Maggie (Ian) Secrest and Andy (Kim) Nottestad; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Emma, Kylie, Cade, Cal, Sam, Audra, Cieara, Blake, Jordyn, Camden, Kendall, Meta and Wren; siblings, Loretta Winkelman, Herb (Ione) Staude and Lyla (Pete) Westermeyer; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; parents; in-laws, Harold and Tilla Nottestad; and siblings, Lorraine Larson and Lois Bendall.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at the East Koshkonong Church.
Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
A burial will follow services at the East Koshkonong Cemetery.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
The family would like to give special thanks to Mary LaBarge, who was Lucy’s caregiver and also became her special friend.
