JEFFERSON — Lucille “Lucy” M. Hans, 95, of Jefferson, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, March 27, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a church service, burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com for further updates on services.
