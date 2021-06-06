August 10, 1932 - June 2, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Lucille M. Rumary, 88, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Lucille was born on August 10, 1932, in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late Alvin and Caroline (Wollin) Eilenfeldt. She married James Rumary on August 26, 1950. He preceded her in death on November 27, 2005.
Lucille was loved by everyone and enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed the many friendships she had made through her love of bowling and work at Jones Dairy Farm.
Lucille is survived by her daughter, Linda Rumary; grandchildren, Nicholas Trewyn and Eric (Rebecca) Trewyn and great grandchildren, Austin Trewyn-Colvin and Viviana and James Trewyn all of Fort Atkinson. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Trewyn and her siblings, Gloria Radloff, Carol Wilke and Beatrice Nelson.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson from 5 to 7 p.m. and also on Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery. A reception will follow at Rock River Lanes in Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.