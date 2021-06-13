June 9, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Lucille Waga, 97, of Whitewater went home to the Lord on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
She was born on July 18, 1923 in Whitewater, Wisconin to Paul and Bertha (Papcke) Schmidt. Lucille attended Whitewater High School class of 1941. She married Vernon Waga on May 29, 1947. Together they had two sons, Lawrence and Dennis, and enjoyed attending all their sporting events. Vernon and Lucille were married for 56 years, before Vern passed away in 2003. Lucille worked throughout WWII, eventually retiring from the Whitewater School District.
She was very active in her church, St John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, a devout Lutheran.
Lucille is survived by her sons, Larry (Tammy Buchli) Waga of Fort Atkinson, Dennis Waga of Whitewater; grandchildren, Luke Waga of Fort Atkinson, Lacey Waga of Fort Atkinson; great-granddaughter, Jayden Olson of Fort Atkinson; and Great Grandson, Chase Waga of Fort Atkinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two-year-old Brother, Marvin.
Graveside services will take place at 11AM on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Rainbow Hospice and Alden Estates for their exceptional care for Lucille.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
