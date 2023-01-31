Jefferson, WI - Luella R. "Lu" Vogel, age 84 passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at The View in Johnson Creek.
She was born on September 26, 1938, in Watertown, WI to Ernest and Coletta (Wedl) Vogel. She attended school in Jefferson and graduated from Jefferson High school. Lu worked for the Dr. Scholl Shoe factory in Jefferson until its closure and then the St. Coletta's School as an accountant. She enjoyed her simple life on the family homestead. Her passion was taking care of all the cats through the years. Lu was a lifetime member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Lu is survived by her sister, Sister Marianne Vogel O.S.F, and her brothers Fran (Dorothy A.) Vogel and Lyle "Kenny" Vogel. Sister-in-laws Clara Vogel, Dorothy J. Vogel, Kathryn Vogel, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Al, Jim (Dorothy K.), Myron, Carol, Arnie, Joe (Marion), Larry (Marion), Ernest Jr., and sister Elisabeth "Chick" (Reuben) Schroedl
A special thank you to the caring staff at The View in Johnson Creek and St. Croix Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Jefferson. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of service. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tomorrow's Hope or The Jefferson County Humane Society.
