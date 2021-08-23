December 25, 1981 - August 19, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Lukas Duane Padfield, 39, of Jefferson, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on August 19, 2021, surrounded by his friends and family.Luke was born December 25th, a Christmas baby, 1981 in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin to Dale and Leslie Padfield (Heitzler). He graduated from the Wisconsin School for the Deaf in 2000 and attended Gateway Technical College, earning an Associates Degree in Mechanical Design Technology.
From the time he could walk, Luke was his father's shadow, learning everything he could about building and fixing everything, including cars. Luke loved being able to help his friends and was proud to be the "go to guy" whenever they had a problem. Luke began racing at a young age - go karts, slot cars and eventually raced in the Sportsman and Late Model classes at the Jefferson, La Crosse, Columbus, and Madison Speedways. Most recently, Luke was teaching his nephew Liam how to race go-karts at the Badger Kart Club in Dousman, WI. Luke lived for racing and anything that resulted in traveling at high speeds.
Luke will be forever missed by family and friends - his mom and dad, Dale and Leslie Padfield (Heitzler) of Jefferson, sister Patience (Padfield) Cosson of Jefferson, nephews Cade, Eli and Liam Cosson of Fort Atkinson, brother-in-law Jeremy Cosson of Fort Atkinson, nieces Emma and Amelia Roehl of Jefferson, his basset hounds Hildegard and Poppy and many other family members and friends.
A celebration of life will take place at the Padfield residence located at 315 E Greenwood Street, Jefferson, WI from 12:00 - 6:00 on Friday, August 27th. A brief service will be held at 3:00.
