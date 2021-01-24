April 26, 1946 - January 19, 2021
Littleton, CO - Lyle E. Mercer was born April 26, 1946 in Plum City, Wisconsin to Leroy and Mildred (Raethke) Mercer. He passed away on January 19, 2021 at his home at 6715 Lionshead Parkway in Littleton, Co, 80124 with his immediate family.
Lyle graduated from Arkansaw, WI high school and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from University of Wisconsin, River Falls. He was a high school agriculture teacher in Bowler and Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin; with respect to his roots, he instilled passion for farming in several generations of students and future farmers. He eventually became an Associate Dean at Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin where he helped many students find their own paths in life. He loved his family and spent his free time working on his cars, fishing, and improving his house and garden.
After retirement he liked to travel, especially to see family. He inherited his mom's green thumb, and he followed this life-long love to become a master gardener. He would proudly show off flowers and loved to share the bounty of his vegetable garden. Lyle also had a passion to collect toy cars, tractors, and trains, and was always looking for that special toy at collector shows. He was also a die-hard NASCAR fan and traveled with Linda to several races around the US through the years.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda (Aho) and two sons. Timothy (Jennifer) Woodbury, MN, and Kenneth (Sarah) Golden, Co. His grandchildren, Avery, Miles and Samuel. His brother Larry (Darlene) Arkansaw, WI and a sister LuAnn (Gale) Holt, Clarrisa MN. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Linda Hoffman.
A memorial service will be part of the Sunday January 31, 2021 service of Gods Grace Community Church at 10 am MT. You will be able to stream by going to their website www.GodsGraceCC.com to view.
Memorials can be made to: WI FFA Foundation 1241 John Q Hammons Dr Ste 200 Madison, WI 53717
Gods Grace Community Church POBox631633 Littleton Co 80163
