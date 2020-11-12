July 22, 1934 - November 9, 2020
Adams, WI - Lyle M. Traeder, 86, of Adams, WI (formally of Palmyra, WI) passed away at home on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Lyle was born on July 22, 1934 in Frankfort Township, WI, the son of the late Harold and Marcella (Hoffman) Traeder.
Lyle was united in marriage with the love of his life, Dorothy Szymkowski, on July 20, 1957 in Helenville, WI. They spent the next 62 years making many amazing memories together until Dorothy's passing earlier this year in March.
After growing up and working on the family farm into young adulthood, Lyle pursued his passion for carpentry by starting his own business, Lyle Traeder Carpentry. For the next 35+ years, Lyle utilized his talents to help build and remodel countless homes. He also loved and took pride in building wood furniture for family and friends. Even into retirement Lyle continued to work in his wood shop he built himself after he and Dorothy made the move to their "up north getaway" permanent in late 2001. He also enjoyed working in his large garden and taking walks in the woods with his dogs and loving wife.
Lyle also briefly served his country in the United States Army and took pride in his years as a firefighter on the Palmyra Volunteer Fire Department.
Lyle was a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family, always playfully joking around with the youngest of the family creating endless fun memories.
Lyle is survived by his two loving daughters, Liane Traeder-Marshall and Dorphina McClure, and Kevin Williams, who was like a son to Lyle and Dorothy; four grandchildren, Gabrielle Marshall, Jacqueline Marshall, Brittani Viola, and Jared McClure; five great-grandchildren, Armond Marshall-Agnew, Gavin Marshall-Pausch, Jhenna Marshall-Pausch, Nickalis Atkins, and Ashton Marshall-Heyob. He is also survived by his brother, Neal Traeder, and his four sisters, Joyce Eilenfeldt, Lois Hachtel, Phyllis Schicker and Janice Dickhut; along with several nieces and nephews.
Lyle is preceded in death by his parents and loving wife, Dorothy.
A friends and family gathering will be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home located at 320 W. Main Street in Palmyra, WI. Military Honors will take place at the funeral home at 12:00pm. Lyle will be laid to rest in Pleasant Valley Cemetery at a later date.
Lyle's family would like to thank Roseberrys Funeral Home for their grace, compassion and patience as we said our last goodbyes to our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather before he took his "last trip down the driveway" to join the love of his life.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is graciously serving our family. To place an online condolence please visit www.gibsonfuneral.com
