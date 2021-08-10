November 10, 1952 - August 6, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Lyle M. "Buckshot" Reich, 68, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at UW-Hospital in Madison. He was born on November 10, 1952 to Lyle and Virginia (Schueler) Reich. Lyle graduated in 1971 from Fort Atkinson High School. In 1972, Lyle started working at Friskies in Jefferson, now Nestle's, and was employed there until 2017. On July 2, 1977, Lyle married the love of his life, Barbara, and together they had three children. He was an avid hunter and fisher and would hunt at his cabin up north with his son and friends. Lyle is survived by his wife, Barbara Reich; siblings, Lynn (Josh) Glowacki, Joanie (Bret) Chocholous, Lyle Reich; and grandchildren, Ashley Chocholous, Cole Chocholous, Karlee Glowacki. Lyle is preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Virginia Reich; and sister, Dina. Private services are being held at Nitardy Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
